Millennium bcp's Landmark Profit Surge and Shareholder Generosity

Millennium bcp, the largest listed bank in Portugal, has announced a remarkable 12% increase in its 2025 net profit, reaching a record high. This surge is largely attributed to robust earnings from its Polish unit.

The bank disclosed plans at an upcoming shareholders' meeting to propose distributing 50% of its net income as dividends until 2028. This plan will be supplemented by a consistent share buyback program that could elevate shareholder returns to as much as 90% of profits.

The Polish subsidiary, half-owned by Millennium bcp, reported a notable 67% rise in net income, despite significant charges related to its Swiss franc mortgage loan portfolio. Net profits slightly surpassed forecasts, totaling 1.02 billion euros ($1.20 billion).

