Altercation in Tiljala Leads to Shooting Incident

A man was arrested in central Kolkata for allegedly shooting Mohammad Niyaz following an altercation. The dispute began over the shoplifting of a cold drink by a child. After the disagreement escalated, the accused and his group shot twice at Niyaz's leg, prompting his hospitalization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-02-2026 00:32 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 00:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic episode unfolded in central Kolkata, leading to the arrest of a man accused of shooting Mohammad Niyaz. The altercation reportedly arose over a minor shoplifting incident involving a child in the Tiljala area.

The accused, who has yet to be named, allegedly retaliated violently after a dispute with Niyaz on Monday evening. Tensions escalated over the theft of a cold drink, during which Niyaz sided with the child against the accused group.

The heated exchange, although seemingly settled by locals, reignited the following morning. The accused and his associates reportedly ambushed Niyaz and fired two shots at his leg. The victim is currently receiving treatment at SSKM Hospital's Trauma Care Centre.

(With inputs from agencies.)

