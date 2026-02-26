French Voters Lean Away from Far-Left in Wake of Political Violence

A recent poll reveals a shift in French voters' attitudes, with many prioritizing blocking the far-left France Unbowed (LFI) party in two-round elections. This move follows the killing of far-right activist Quentin Deranque, allegedly by far-left militants, which has deepened political divisions.

In response, there is a growing sentiment among voters against the LFI, as noted by the survey, with nearly two-thirds indicating they would support rival parties to hinder the far-left from gaining power. Meanwhile, 45% of those surveyed expressed similar intentions against the far-right National Rally (RN).

The RN, traditionally associated with racism and antisemitism, is leveraging the situation to strengthen its mainstream appeal, now emerging as France's largest parliamentary faction. Former President Francois Hollande has urged the Socialist Party to distance itself from LFI, highlighting rifts within the left.

(With inputs from agencies.)