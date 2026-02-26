Left Menu

French Government Withstands No-Confidence Votes Amid Energy Law Debate

The French government survived two no-confidence motions initiated due to its controversial new energy law passed by decree. Despite attempts from the far-right and hard-left parties to unseat it, the government remains intact, although political tensions continue as President Macron's term approaches its end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 02:16 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 02:16 IST
French Government Withstands No-Confidence Votes Amid Energy Law Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The French government successfully navigated political turbulence in parliament, escaping two no-confidence motions. These challenges emerged in response to a contentious energy law enacted by decree, sidestepping prolonged legislative deadlock.

Both the far-right National Rally and hard-left France Unbowed pushed for the motions, the former rallying 140 MPs and the latter securing 108 votes. Not reaching the required 289 votes, Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu's minority government retains its position amidst persistent political unrest.

This development occurs as France unveiled a revised energy strategy, scaling back renewable energy plans while pivoting support toward nuclear power, sparking debate over debt concerns and the future of Electricite de France (EDF).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Phone Record Probe Sparks Controversy Amid Trump's Allegations

FBI Phone Record Probe Sparks Controversy Amid Trump's Allegations

 Global
2
Wall Street Surges Amid AI Optimism, Nasdaq Leads Gains

Wall Street Surges Amid AI Optimism, Nasdaq Leads Gains

 Global
3
Tensions Rise: Cuban Forces Clash with U.S. Speedboat in Dramatic Encounter

Tensions Rise: Cuban Forces Clash with U.S. Speedboat in Dramatic Encounter

 Global
4
Historic Trade Accord: EU-Mercosur Pact Clears Brazilian Hurdle

Historic Trade Accord: EU-Mercosur Pact Clears Brazilian Hurdle

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026