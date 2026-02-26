French Government Withstands No-Confidence Votes Amid Energy Law Debate

The French government successfully navigated political turbulence in parliament, escaping two no-confidence motions. These challenges emerged in response to a contentious energy law enacted by decree, sidestepping prolonged legislative deadlock.

Both the far-right National Rally and hard-left France Unbowed pushed for the motions, the former rallying 140 MPs and the latter securing 108 votes. Not reaching the required 289 votes, Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu's minority government retains its position amidst persistent political unrest.

This development occurs as France unveiled a revised energy strategy, scaling back renewable energy plans while pivoting support toward nuclear power, sparking debate over debt concerns and the future of Electricite de France (EDF).

