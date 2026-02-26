Edmond de Rothschild Group Monitors CEO's Epstein Links

Edmond de Rothschild Group is taking steps to closely monitor the unfolding situation after documents associated CEO Ariane de Rothschild with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. This development was disclosed by the U.S. Department of Justice, as reported by Bloomberg News.

The Swiss private bank's board of directors has arranged to independently monitor these developments, complementing the ongoing analysis and assessment by the bank's management team.

In light of these revelations, Bloomberg News reported that the bank has implemented necessary measures to protect the interests of its customers, employees, and shareholders, although Edmond de Rothschild did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

