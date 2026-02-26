Left Menu

Edmond de Rothschild Group is closely monitoring developments after documents connected their CEO, Ariane de Rothschild, to Jeffrey Epstein. The bank's board has put measures in place to safeguard interests of customers, employees, and shareholders, while independently overseeing the situation alongside management's analysis.

Edmond de Rothschild Group is taking steps to closely monitor the unfolding situation after documents associated CEO Ariane de Rothschild with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. This development was disclosed by the U.S. Department of Justice, as reported by Bloomberg News.

The Swiss private bank's board of directors has arranged to independently monitor these developments, complementing the ongoing analysis and assessment by the bank's management team.

In light of these revelations, Bloomberg News reported that the bank has implemented necessary measures to protect the interests of its customers, employees, and shareholders, although Edmond de Rothschild did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Edmond de Rothschild Group Monitors CEO's Epstein Links

