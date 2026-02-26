U.S. Lifts Restrictions in Mexico Post Drug Lord Raid

The United States has lifted all restrictions on government staff operating in Mexico. This decision comes shortly after the death of a notorious drug lord in a military raid, an event that had led to widespread retaliatory violence across the country.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of State informed that the U.S. Embassy and all consulates in Mexico have resumed normal operations. There have been no reported road closures directed by local authorities, offering reassurance to the staff and foreign nationals in the area.

U.S. citizens residing in or visiting Mexico are now advised to return to standard levels of precautionary measures. The announcement highlights a return to stability following the recent unrest triggered by the military action against the drug cartel.

