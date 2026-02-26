Harvey Weinstein's Legal Team Shake-Up: A New Strategy for Upcoming Trial

Harvey Weinstein has revamped his legal team, securing the representation of Jacob Kaplan, Marc Agnifilo, and Teny Geragos for his third rape trial in New York.

The recent shake-up follows a refusal to plead guilty, as Weinstein maintains his innocence and seeks a strategic defense.

Weinstein's legal challenges continue to unfold, with unresolved charges and appeals aiming to overturn prior convictions.