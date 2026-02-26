Left Menu

Harvey Weinstein's Legal Team Shake-Up: A New Strategy for Upcoming Trial

Harvey Weinstein has restructured his legal team for an upcoming rape trial in New York, enlisting lawyers Jacob Kaplan, Marc Agnifilo, and Teny Geragos. They aim to challenge convictions previously obtained in earlier trials. Weinstein remains behind bars, with ongoing appeals and unresolved charges.

Updated: 26-02-2026 03:24 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 03:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Harvey Weinstein has revamped his legal team, securing the representation of Jacob Kaplan, Marc Agnifilo, and Teny Geragos for his third rape trial in New York.

The recent shake-up follows a refusal to plead guilty, as Weinstein maintains his innocence and seeks a strategic defense.

Weinstein's legal challenges continue to unfold, with unresolved charges and appeals aiming to overturn prior convictions.

