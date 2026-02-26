Revolutionizing Attendance: Aadhaar-Enabled Systems Ensure Transparency in India's Public Sector

In a bid to tackle administrative hurdles, public sector offices and PSUs in India are shifting to Aadhaar-enabled attendance systems. The manual register systems, long prone to manipulation and proxy marking, have compounded administrative and financial challenges, underscoring the urgent need for reliable verification of physical presence in government institutions.

The launch of the T502F Mini by Realtime Biometrics marks a significant advancement in the country's biometric market. This device, tailored for the public sector, features face recognition and fingerprint authentication to ensure accurate and verifiable attendance. With dependence on Aadhaar integration, the device aligns seamlessly with government mandates aimed at enhancing accountability and financial transparency.

Beyond government use, the T502F Mini proves valuable in various sectors. It aids healthcare facilities in maintaining hygiene standards through touchless operations and offers educational institutions real-time attendance data, bolstering accountability. Available on the Government e-Marketplace, the device underscores technological innovation in workforce management and security infrastructure, spearheaded by Realtime Biometrics since 2010.

(With inputs from agencies.)