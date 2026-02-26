Left Menu

BJP Eyes Victory in West Bengal Amid Infiltration Concerns

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed confidence in BJP's victory in the West Bengal assembly polls, promising to remove infiltrators from the state. Shah, addressing a function in Araria, Bihar, reiterated the importance of addressing infiltration for national security and demographic balance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Araria | Updated: 26-02-2026 12:51 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 12:51 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah confidently predicted a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) victory in the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections.

Speaking at a Sashastra Seema Bal event in Bihar's Araria district, Shah vowed to eliminate infiltrators from West Bengal should his party form the new government.

He emphasized that infiltration poses a national security threat and disrupts demographic balance, stressing that BJP's focus remains on safeguarding this balance in states prone to such disturbances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

