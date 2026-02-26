BJP Eyes Victory in West Bengal Amid Infiltration Concerns

Union Home Minister Amit Shah confidently predicted a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) victory in the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections.

Speaking at a Sashastra Seema Bal event in Bihar's Araria district, Shah vowed to eliminate infiltrators from West Bengal should his party form the new government.

He emphasized that infiltration poses a national security threat and disrupts demographic balance, stressing that BJP's focus remains on safeguarding this balance in states prone to such disturbances.

