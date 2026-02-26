Binance Eyes Greece as European Base Amid Regulatory Challenges

Richard Teng, co-CEO of Binance, revealed Greece's appeal as a regulatory base over larger European financial centers due to its labor force and security advantages. This announcement comes as Binance navigates the complex regulatory waters of the European Union.

Binance recently applied for a coveted MiCA license in Greece, although the country lags behind Germany and the Netherlands in regulatory approvals. Teng emphasized considering various factors, such as social and safety aspects, in choosing Greece as a base for Binance's European expansion.

Amid recent scrutiny over past legal issues and alleged illicit transactions involving Iranian and Russian entities, Binance stresses its commitment to compliance and regulation. Teng defended the company's stance, noting the termination of involved investigators for data policy violations.

