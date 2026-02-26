Left Menu

Binance Eyes Greece as European Base Amid Regulatory Challenges

Binance co-CEO Richard Teng has indicated Greece as a favorable regulatory base for the company in Europe. Although Greece has not yet issued a MiCA license, Teng highlighted the nation's labor and security advantages. Recent controversies surrounding Binance involve potential illicit transactions and previous legal issues.

Updated: 26-02-2026 12:51 IST
Richard Teng, co-CEO of Binance, revealed Greece's appeal as a regulatory base over larger European financial centers due to its labor force and security advantages. This announcement comes as Binance navigates the complex regulatory waters of the European Union.

Binance recently applied for a coveted MiCA license in Greece, although the country lags behind Germany and the Netherlands in regulatory approvals. Teng emphasized considering various factors, such as social and safety aspects, in choosing Greece as a base for Binance's European expansion.

Amid recent scrutiny over past legal issues and alleged illicit transactions involving Iranian and Russian entities, Binance stresses its commitment to compliance and regulation. Teng defended the company's stance, noting the termination of involved investigators for data policy violations.

