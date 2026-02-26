Istanbul Stock Surge: The Rise of Kiler and Aselsan

Turkey's BIST-100 index recently recorded a notable surge, advancing 23% in the last month. This marks the fourth-largest gain in over two decades, driven by standout performers such as Kiler Holding and Aselsan. These stocks have achieved returns surpassing much of the market.

Kiler Holding, briefly the second-most valuable firm on the Istanbul exchange, has experienced significant fluctuations, recently ranking third-largest in the index. Despite recent setbacks, Kiler's market cap remains significantly higher than a year ago. Its performance has drawn scrutiny due to speculative trading and liquidity issues.

Aselsan, Turkey's defense sector giant, shines with a remarkable 272% rise in the past year. Its success is fueled by strong export orders and retail investment in defense stocks. These factors have outperformed European counterparts, cementing Aselsan's standing as a stock market powerhouse.