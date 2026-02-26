Left Menu

Istanbul Stock Surge: The Rise of Kiler and Aselsan

Turkey’s BIST-100 index has witnessed an exciting rally, largely fuelled by stocks like Kiler Holding and Aselsan, which have provided substantial returns. While Aselsan thrives on defense exports, Kiler has experienced volatility. With economic factors at play, market dynamics continue to shape stock valuations in Istanbul’s stock exchange.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 12:54 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 12:54 IST
Istanbul Stock Surge: The Rise of Kiler and Aselsan

Turkey's BIST-100 index recently recorded a notable surge, advancing 23% in the last month. This marks the fourth-largest gain in over two decades, driven by standout performers such as Kiler Holding and Aselsan. These stocks have achieved returns surpassing much of the market.

Kiler Holding, briefly the second-most valuable firm on the Istanbul exchange, has experienced significant fluctuations, recently ranking third-largest in the index. Despite recent setbacks, Kiler's market cap remains significantly higher than a year ago. Its performance has drawn scrutiny due to speculative trading and liquidity issues.

Aselsan, Turkey's defense sector giant, shines with a remarkable 272% rise in the past year. Its success is fueled by strong export orders and retail investment in defense stocks. These factors have outperformed European counterparts, cementing Aselsan's standing as a stock market powerhouse.

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka's Arrest of Intelligence Chief Marks Progress in Easter Attack Probe

Sri Lanka's Arrest of Intelligence Chief Marks Progress in Easter Attack Pro...

 Sri Lanka
2
India and US Engage to Strengthen Trade Ties

India and US Engage to Strengthen Trade Ties

 India
3
Gold's Gleam: Navigating Economic Uncertainty Amid Tariff Tensions

Gold's Gleam: Navigating Economic Uncertainty Amid Tariff Tensions

 Global
4
Jeeno Thitikul Struggles in HSBC Women's World Championship First Round

Jeeno Thitikul Struggles in HSBC Women's World Championship First Round

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026