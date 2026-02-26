Left Menu

Vice President Radhakrishnan's Scenic Shikara Ride in Srinagar

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan experienced Srinagar's allure during a shikara ride on Dal Lake. He praised Jammu and Kashmir's development in infrastructure and eco-tourism, which fostered peace and new opportunities. His visit also includes attending Kashmir University's convocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 26-02-2026 12:55 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 12:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan took a shikara ride on Dal Lake, lauding the scenic beauty and historic charm of Srinagar.

Arriving Wednesday evening for his inaugural visit to the Kashmir valley, Radhakrishnan is slated to attend Kashmir University's 21st convocation.

He expressed admiration for the significant development in infrastructure and connectivity, citing elevated eco-tourism and local community progress as pivotal to the region's newfound peace and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

