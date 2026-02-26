Business Rivalry Sparks Tragic Murder in Howrah

Authorities in West Bengal have arrested three individuals in connection with the murder of real estate developer Shafiq Khan in Howrah. The investigation unfolded after CCTV footage surfaced, revealing two gunmen moving among passersby before opening fire.

According to police, preliminary evidence indicates that business rivalry may have motivated the crime, though the exact cause remains under scrutiny until the main suspects are apprehended. The incident, which occurred on a busy Pilkhana street, has sparked political controversy.

The opposition BJP and ISF alleged ties between the accused and the TMC, after a video showed one suspect on a TMC MLA's motorcycle. In response, TMC minister Shashi Panja clarified that both the victim and suspects were business rivals, disconnecting the party from the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)