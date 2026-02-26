Left Menu

Business Rivalry Sparks Tragic Murder in Howrah

Three individuals were arrested following the murder of real estate developer Shafiq Khan in Howrah, West Bengal. CCTV footage captures two gunmen amidst pedestrians, pointing to business rivalry as a potential motive. Political tensions rose with BJP and ISF claims against TMC, though TMC denies political connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Howrah | Updated: 26-02-2026 12:51 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 12:51 IST
Business Rivalry Sparks Tragic Murder in Howrah
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in West Bengal have arrested three individuals in connection with the murder of real estate developer Shafiq Khan in Howrah. The investigation unfolded after CCTV footage surfaced, revealing two gunmen moving among passersby before opening fire.

According to police, preliminary evidence indicates that business rivalry may have motivated the crime, though the exact cause remains under scrutiny until the main suspects are apprehended. The incident, which occurred on a busy Pilkhana street, has sparked political controversy.

The opposition BJP and ISF alleged ties between the accused and the TMC, after a video showed one suspect on a TMC MLA's motorcycle. In response, TMC minister Shashi Panja clarified that both the victim and suspects were business rivals, disconnecting the party from the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jeeno Thitikul Struggles in HSBC Women's World Championship First Round

Jeeno Thitikul Struggles in HSBC Women's World Championship First Round

 Singapore
2
European Stocks Steady Amid Mixed Corporate Earnings and AI Prospects

European Stocks Steady Amid Mixed Corporate Earnings and AI Prospects

 Global
3
Greenland Tightens Grip on Foreign Real Estate Amid Surging U.S. Interest

Greenland Tightens Grip on Foreign Real Estate Amid Surging U.S. Interest

 Global
4
South Korea and UAE Forge $35 Billion Defence Alliance

South Korea and UAE Forge $35 Billion Defence Alliance

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026