Tragic Accident as KSRTC Bus Driver Suffers Fatal Cardiac Arrest

A KSRTC bus driver, Pradeep, suffered a cardiac arrest while driving, causing the bus to crash into a shop in Mavelikara. Pradeep was rushed to a hospital but later died. The accident, which occurred around 9 am, involved no major injuries to others. Police will investigate the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 26-02-2026 12:07 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 12:07 IST
A KSRTC bus driver tragically died after suffering a cardiac arrest while navigating a bus through Mavelikara on Thursday. The police reported that the driver, Pradeep, succumbed to the medical emergency shortly after being transported to a private hospital.

The incident took place at approximately 9 am when the KSRTC bus was en route from Pathanamthitta to Mavelikara. As the bus reached Nadakkavu, it became uncontrollable and collided with a roadside shop. Fortunately, there were no serious injuries to other individuals.

The police have announced that an investigation will follow, with a case to be registered concerning this unfortunate occurrence. The hospital where Pradeep was treated suggested that a cardiac arrest while driving likely precipitated the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

