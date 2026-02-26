Tragic Accident as KSRTC Bus Driver Suffers Fatal Cardiac Arrest

A KSRTC bus driver tragically died after suffering a cardiac arrest while navigating a bus through Mavelikara on Thursday. The police reported that the driver, Pradeep, succumbed to the medical emergency shortly after being transported to a private hospital.

The incident took place at approximately 9 am when the KSRTC bus was en route from Pathanamthitta to Mavelikara. As the bus reached Nadakkavu, it became uncontrollable and collided with a roadside shop. Fortunately, there were no serious injuries to other individuals.

The police have announced that an investigation will follow, with a case to be registered concerning this unfortunate occurrence. The hospital where Pradeep was treated suggested that a cardiac arrest while driving likely precipitated the accident.

