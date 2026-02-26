High Court Seeks Response on Padma Bhushan Controversy

The Kerala High Court has called upon the central government to respond to a public interest litigation opposing the awarding of the Padma Bhushan to SNDP Yogam general secretary Velappally Natesan.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Syam Kumar V M, has also issued notices to Natesan, the Kerala government, and the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau to present their positions on the plea filed by the Sree Narayana Dharma Prabodhana Samrakshna Samithi.

Advocate Jaishankar V Nair represented the central government in this matter, which has been scheduled for further hearing on March 12. Natesan, a key figure among the Ezhava community and general secretary of the SNDP Yogam, was awarded the prestigious Padma Bhushan last month.