The Cost of Defending NATO's Eastern Flank
Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski revealed that defending NATO's eastern flank against potential Russian aggression would demand expenses reaching at least 1.2 trillion euros, a sum outstripping Poland's defense budget by 24 times. The statement highlights the financial challenges in ensuring NATO's security in Eastern Europe.
26-02-2026
- Country:
- Poland
In a compelling address to parliament, Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski underscored the formidable financial challenges of defending NATO's eastern borders against Russian threats. He estimated the cost at a staggering 1.2 trillion euros.
Sikorski stressed that such a defense would cost twenty-four times the entire Polish defense budget, revealing the vast disparity in financial requirements.
This statement sheds light on the significant economic burdens European nations might bear in securing the alliance's eastern territories, highlighting NATO's strategic vulnerabilities.