Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM Modi of Sacrificing Farmers in US Trade Deal
Rahul Gandhi alleges that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was pressured into signing a US trade deal detrimental to Indian farmers. He claimed President Trump used Epstein files to coerce Modi. Gandhi emphasized the importance of farmers as India's foundation and criticized the government’s approach.
Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, took a strong stand against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, accusing him of sacrificing Indian farmers' interests for a US trade deal. Speaking at a farmers' convention in Peravoor, Kannur, Gandhi claimed that US President Donald Trump had used the Epstein files to coerce Modi into the agreement.
Gandhi argued that farmers are the backbone of India and criticized the neglect of agriculture in favor of other sectors like IT. He asserted that allowing American companies into the Indian market would devastate local farmers, who are already struggling with low mechanization compared to their US counterparts.
Further, Gandhi accused the government of ignoring critical issues, including the controversial Epstein files and an Adani case in the US. Despite government dismissal of the allegations, Gandhi vowed that the Congress party would resist policies endangering farmers and aim for a government responsive to their needs.
