London Stock Exchange Group's Strategic Share Buyback Amidst Activist Pressure

The London Stock Exchange Group plans a £3 billion share buyback under pressure from activist investor Elliott Management, which has called for a larger buyback. LSEG's total income grew 7.1% in 2025, with expectations for 2026 income growth set between 6.5% and 7.5%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 12:42 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 12:42 IST
The London Stock Exchange Group announced on Thursday its intention to proceed with a £3 billion share buyback program over the coming 12 months. This move comes as the company faces pressure from activist investor Elliott Management, demanding a more substantial $5 billion buyback.

New York-based Elliott Management has recently acquired a stake in the firm, urging a comprehensive portfolio review. LSEG showed financial growth, with a 7.1% rise in total income for 2025, meeting analysts' expectations of a 7% increase.

The company forecasts its 2026 total income to grow between 6.5% and 7.5% on an organic constant currency basis, slightly above analysts' 6.7% growth prediction. Reuters supplies news for LSEG's Workspace and other associated products.

(With inputs from agencies.)

