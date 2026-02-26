London Stock Exchange Group's Strategic Share Buyback Amidst Activist Pressure

The London Stock Exchange Group announced on Thursday its intention to proceed with a £3 billion share buyback program over the coming 12 months. This move comes as the company faces pressure from activist investor Elliott Management, demanding a more substantial $5 billion buyback.

New York-based Elliott Management has recently acquired a stake in the firm, urging a comprehensive portfolio review. LSEG showed financial growth, with a 7.1% rise in total income for 2025, meeting analysts' expectations of a 7% increase.

The company forecasts its 2026 total income to grow between 6.5% and 7.5% on an organic constant currency basis, slightly above analysts' 6.7% growth prediction. Reuters supplies news for LSEG's Workspace and other associated products.

