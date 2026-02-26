Indian Youth Congress Launches Protest Against Arrest
The Indian Youth Congress initiated a peaceful 'Satyagrah' in Delhi to protest the arrest of its president, Uday Bhanu Chib, and other members. Despite seeking permission to protest at Jantar Mantar, the request was denied, and the Congress accuses the Delhi Police of baseless arrests of its leaders.
The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) initiated a peaceful 'Satyagrah' protest in the national capital on Thursday. This demonstration emerged in response to the arrest of the IYC's president, Uday Bhanu Chib, along with other members.
A senior Congress leader confirmed that multiple high-ranking party officials congregated at the IYC premises to partake in the protest. The leader emphasized the peaceful nature of the demonstration.
The congress alleges that permission to protest at Jantar Mantar was unjustly rejected and that their leaders are being arrested on unfounded charges by the Delhi Police. More details are expected.
