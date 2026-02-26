Left Menu

LSEG's Strategic Maneuver: Buyback to Counter AI Threat and Investor Pressure

The London Stock Exchange Group plans to repurchase £3 billion of shares over the next year amid pressure from activist investor Elliott Management and concerns over AI's impact on its business model. This strategic move is accompanied by solid financial growth despite a dip in subscription value growth.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) has announced a major share buyback worth £3 billion to be executed over the upcoming 12 months. This decision comes as LSEG faces challenges from activist investor Elliott Management and rising concerns over the potential impact of artificial intelligence on its business operations.

The group's total income saw a healthy organic growth of 7.1% in 2025, aligning with analyst expectations. LSEG anticipates a continued income increase of between 6.5% and 7.5% for 2026, despite its struggle with declining share value and AI-related business threats.

Amidst these challenges, LSEG's CEO, David Schwimmer, aims to uphold growth, leveraging proprietary financial data and strategic partnerships. LSEG's share price experienced a brief uplift, a promising sign amid calls from Elliott Management for operational reviews and further financial restructuring.

(With inputs from agencies.)

