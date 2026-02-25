Left Menu

Elliott Management's Assurance: A Positive Turn for LSEG

Elliott Management, a U.S. activist hedge fund, has reassured the British government about its stake in London Stock Exchange Group. The fund held discussions with officials to dispel fears of a potential break-up or spin-off of LSEG's stock exchange unit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 22:56 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 22:56 IST
In a move to maintain stability, U.S. activist hedge fund Elliott Management has provided private assurances to the British government regarding its intentions after acquiring a significant stake in the London Stock Exchange Group.

According to a report by the Financial Times, Elliott Management engaged in discussions with government officials to alleviate concerns that it might advocate for a break-up or spin-off of LSEG's stock exchange unit.

This development comes as Elliott Management seeks to reassure stakeholders and maintain confidence in the financial data and analytics entity amidst ongoing market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

