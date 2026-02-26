Strengthening Ties: US-India Trade Talks Progress Amid Tariff Challenges
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met with US officials to discuss expanding US-India trade relations. The talks are part of efforts to finalize a bilateral trade agreement. Progress has been hindered by recent US tariffs following a Supreme Court ruling. Both nations are working on a framework agreement.
In a crucial diplomatic engagement, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal consulted with US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor to explore enhanced trade relations between India and the US.
The meeting's objective was to catalyze the finalization of a bilateral trade agreement. However, setbacks arose from recent US tariff impositions after a Supreme Court ruling deemed President Trump's tariffs illegal, complicating negotiations.
Despite these challenges, India and the US are working towards a framework to conclude an interim trade deal, which seeks to reduce tariffs and solidify economic partnership, as both continue to be significant trading partners.
