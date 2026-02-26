Delhi's Crackdown on Food Adulteration Intensifies

In a determined effort to curb food adulteration, Delhi's food safety department has intensified its safety drives by collecting 66 food samples during a special operation on Thursday. The directive, issued by Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, aims to ensure public health remains uncompromised as the Holi festival approaches.

Officials reported that 54 samples were gathered for surveillance, while 12 were legal samples sourced from wholesale and retail outlets, roadside vendors, and outer Delhi's bustling markets. The operation forms part of a comprehensive strategy to clamp down on adulterated food items throughout the national capital.

Focusing on products closely linked to the festive season, such as dairy and spices, the department has deployed inspection teams across major 'khoya' and 'paneer' markets. With surveillance heightened at the city's borders, the initiative seeks to halt the influx of contaminated goods, assuring zero tolerance against food safety violations.