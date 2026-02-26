Left Menu

Delhi's Crackdown on Food Adulteration Intensifies

Delhi's food safety department conducted a special drive, collecting 66 samples from markets and roadside establishments. This initiative, led by Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, aims to prevent adulteration ahead of Holi. Officials focus on areas with high consumption of festival-related foods, ensuring citizens' safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 19:58 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 19:58 IST
Delhi's Crackdown on Food Adulteration Intensifies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a determined effort to curb food adulteration, Delhi's food safety department has intensified its safety drives by collecting 66 food samples during a special operation on Thursday. The directive, issued by Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, aims to ensure public health remains uncompromised as the Holi festival approaches.

Officials reported that 54 samples were gathered for surveillance, while 12 were legal samples sourced from wholesale and retail outlets, roadside vendors, and outer Delhi's bustling markets. The operation forms part of a comprehensive strategy to clamp down on adulterated food items throughout the national capital.

Focusing on products closely linked to the festive season, such as dairy and spices, the department has deployed inspection teams across major 'khoya' and 'paneer' markets. With surveillance heightened at the city's borders, the initiative seeks to halt the influx of contaminated goods, assuring zero tolerance against food safety violations.

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Address Rise in False Legal Complaints

Supreme Court to Address Rise in False Legal Complaints

 India
2
State Rights Clash: Delhi Police's Arrest Sparks Fury in Himachal Pradesh

State Rights Clash: Delhi Police's Arrest Sparks Fury in Himachal Pradesh

 India
3
Swift Police Action Leads to Rescue of Kidnapped Minor in Maharashtra

Swift Police Action Leads to Rescue of Kidnapped Minor in Maharashtra

 India
4
Uttar Pradesh ATS Nabs Suspected Rohingya with Allegedly Forged Documents

Uttar Pradesh ATS Nabs Suspected Rohingya with Allegedly Forged Documents

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026