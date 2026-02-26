Nuclear Talks in Geneva: A Turning Point for U.S.-Iran Relations?

The United States and Iran are approaching a crucial phase in delicate nuclear negotiations in Geneva. A senior Iranian official disclosed potential progress, contingent on Washington separating nuclear matters from broader geopolitical tensions. Both parties hope to bridge remaining gaps in an intense round of discussions.

Iranian diplomats emphasize the necessity of recognizing their right to peaceful nuclear energy and lifting sanctions. Despite serious U.S. apprehensions about Iran's ballistic missile capabilities, there is a concerted effort to focus on nuclear issues exclusively, with Iran showing possible flexibility in ongoing negotiations.

As international mediators, notably Oman, express optimism over 'positive and creative' discussions, challenges linger. U.S. officials highlight Iran's missile program as a significant hurdle while Tehran pledges openness to solutions, refusing to intertwine the negotiations with non-nuclear issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)