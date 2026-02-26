New DGCA Norms Make Airline Ticket Refunds Easier

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has introduced revised norms making it easier for passengers to cancel or change their flight tickets without incurring additional charges, provided the alterations are made within 48 hours of booking. The updated guidelines also mandate that airlines refrain from charging fees for correcting names when errors are pointed out within 24 hours of booking.

The responsibility of processing refunds now falls squarely on airlines, especially when tickets are booked through travel agents or portals. Airlines are required to complete the refund process within 14 working days, enhancing consumer protection measures.

The revisions in the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) have been implemented in response to increasing passenger complaints regarding delayed refunds, notably highlighted during the IndiGo flight disruptions in December 2025. The new norms were officially issued on February 24, reflecting a growing emphasis on passenger rights and accountability within the aviation sector.

