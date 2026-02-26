Tragic Accident Near Chandrika Devi Temple Claims Three Lives

In a devastating road accident near the Badi Chandrika Devi Temple, three women were fatally struck by a speeding pickup truck early Thursday morning. The incident took place around 2 a.m. in the Mahoba city Kotwali area, as the victims were walking home after finishing their work at a wedding gathering.

The victims, identified as Bhagwati (50), Shyamrani (40), and Geeta (35), succumbed to their injuries during medical treatment. Another woman, Kapuri (40), sustained injuries and has been transferred to Jhansi Medical College for further care. Local police authorities have confirmed that both the vehicle and its driver involved in the accident have been identified.

Additional Superintendent of Police Vandana Singh disclosed that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examinations. Meanwhile, police have initiated further legal procedures as part of their ongoing investigation into the tragic event.