DGCA Revises Ticket Refund Norms: Relief for Passengers

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has implemented new norms allowing passengers to cancel or amend air tickets within 48 hours of booking without additional charges. However, this policy applies under certain conditions, primarily when the departure date is more than seven days away for domestic flights and over 15 days for international travels. This comes as part of the DGCA's efforts to enhance passenger rights following a surge in refund-related complaints.

In a move to ensure fair practices, the DGCA has also mandated that airlines do not charge extra for name corrections made within 24 hours of booking, provided the ticket was booked directly through the airline's website. In cases where tickets are booked via travel agents or portals, airlines are responsible for processing refunds. Airlines have a 14-working-day window to complete the refund process.

Significant changes have also been made concerning ticket cancellations due to medical emergencies. If the passenger or a family member listed on the same booking encounters such a situation, airlines may offer a refund or credit shell. Additionally, the revised norms specify that refunds for other medical-related cancellations require a fitness certificate from an airline's or DGCA's Aerospace Medicine specialist. These changes were necessitated after the December 2025 IndiGo flight disruptions, which highlighted refund issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)