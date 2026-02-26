Left Menu

Botswana Holds Steady on Monetary Policy Amid Global Diamond Market Slump

Botswana's central bank has maintained its key interest rate at 3.5%, citing stable inflation projections. Despite global challenges in the diamond market, the country's economic growth is expected to rebound, driven by non-mining sectors. Governor Lesego Moseki highlighted potential inflationary risks such as electricity tariff hikes and disease outbreaks.

Updated: 26-02-2026 18:05 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 18:05 IST
Botswana's central bank has opted to keep its monetary policy rate unchanged at 3.5%, amid optimistic inflation projections and a sluggish global diamond market impacting the economy.

Despite January's 4.1% annual inflation rate, nestled comfortably within the central bank's 3-6% target range, Governor Lesego Moseki has outlined potential risks. These include proposed hikes in electricity tariffs and the threat of foot-and-mouth disease outbreaks pushing food inflation upward.

Looking ahead, the southern African nation anticipates a 3.1% economic growth this year, primarily driven by non-mining sectors as it seeks to diversify away from its diamond-dependent revenue streams.

