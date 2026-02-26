Botswana Holds Steady on Monetary Policy Amid Global Diamond Market Slump
Botswana's central bank has maintained its key interest rate at 3.5%, citing stable inflation projections. Despite global challenges in the diamond market, the country's economic growth is expected to rebound, driven by non-mining sectors. Governor Lesego Moseki highlighted potential inflationary risks such as electricity tariff hikes and disease outbreaks.
Botswana's central bank has opted to keep its monetary policy rate unchanged at 3.5%, amid optimistic inflation projections and a sluggish global diamond market impacting the economy.
Despite January's 4.1% annual inflation rate, nestled comfortably within the central bank's 3-6% target range, Governor Lesego Moseki has outlined potential risks. These include proposed hikes in electricity tariffs and the threat of foot-and-mouth disease outbreaks pushing food inflation upward.
Looking ahead, the southern African nation anticipates a 3.1% economic growth this year, primarily driven by non-mining sectors as it seeks to diversify away from its diamond-dependent revenue streams.
