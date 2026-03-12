Middle East Tensions Trigger Oil Price Surge and Inflation Worries
Global shares decline as attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf and Iran's warnings shake hopes for de-escalation in the Middle East, briefly driving oil prices over $100 a barrel. The situation fuels inflation concerns, impacting global stock markets and pushing investors towards safe-haven assets.
Global stocks fell Thursday owing to heightened tensions in the Middle East, notably attacks on oil tankers and Iran's aggressive stance, which disrupted hopes for a resolution. This uncertainty propelled oil prices temporarily above $100 per barrel, heightening inflation fears.
Markets quickly adjusted predictions about the conflict's duration, with conflicting statements from U.S. President Donald Trump making traders cautious. This prompted investors to seek refuge in safer assets or remain on the sidelines.
Oil futures reacted sharply, reflecting doubt in the effectiveness of the International Energy Agency's planned release of strategic reserves. Analysts question the capacity to efficiently distribute these reserves amidst ongoing supply shocks.
