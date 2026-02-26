DGCA Introduces Passenger-Friendly Ticket Refund Norms

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has implemented new ticket refund regulations that enable passengers to cancel or amend their bookings without incurring additional charges within 48 hours of purchase. These revisions, effective from March 26, aim to provide more flexibility and fairness to air travelers.

However, the DGCA has set certain conditions, stating that this option is unavailable for domestic flights departing in less than 7 days or international flights less than 15 days from the booking date. Moreover, no extra charge will apply for correcting passenger names within 24 hours of booking through the airline's official website.

Should a medical emergency arise, airlines may offer a refund or a credit shell. The changes follow a highlighted need for more transparent refund processes, exacerbated by issues such as the December 2025 IndiGo disruption. The aviation sector anticipates these reforms will improve passenger service and trust.

