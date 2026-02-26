Left Menu

DGCA Introduces Passenger-Friendly Ticket Refund Norms

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has revised ticket refund norms, allowing passengers to cancel or amend bookings without extra charges within 48 hours. However, conditions apply, such as departure timelines. New rules also address passenger name correction and medical emergency cancellations. The revised policies aim to enhance passenger satisfaction and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 21:22 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 21:22 IST
DGCA Introduces Passenger-Friendly Ticket Refund Norms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has implemented new ticket refund regulations that enable passengers to cancel or amend their bookings without incurring additional charges within 48 hours of purchase. These revisions, effective from March 26, aim to provide more flexibility and fairness to air travelers.

However, the DGCA has set certain conditions, stating that this option is unavailable for domestic flights departing in less than 7 days or international flights less than 15 days from the booking date. Moreover, no extra charge will apply for correcting passenger names within 24 hours of booking through the airline's official website.

Should a medical emergency arise, airlines may offer a refund or a credit shell. The changes follow a highlighted need for more transparent refund processes, exacerbated by issues such as the December 2025 IndiGo disruption. The aviation sector anticipates these reforms will improve passenger service and trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Jihadist Threat: Militant Expansion in West Africa's Borderlands

Escalating Jihadist Threat: Militant Expansion in West Africa's Borderlands

 Senegal
2
SA Resumes FMD Vaccine Production After 20 Years

SA Resumes FMD Vaccine Production After 20 Years

 South Africa
3
New Labor Rule Could Shift Landscape for Gig Workers

New Labor Rule Could Shift Landscape for Gig Workers

 Global
4
Controversy Over Central Forces Deployment in West Bengal: EC's Constitutional Mandate Questioned

Controversy Over Central Forces Deployment in West Bengal: EC's Constitution...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026