Cracking Down on Traffic Violations: A New Era of Road Safety

In a decisive crackdown, authorities have suspended 167 driving licenses for drunk driving over the past three months, officials announced on Thursday.

In addition, 52 school buses received challans for unsafe driving practices, while 233 overloaded vehicles faced financial penalties this month as part of stringent road safety initiatives.

The measures were highlighted in a District Road Safety Committee meeting, underlining efforts to curb accidents and enhance traffic organization.

