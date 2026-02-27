Left Menu

Cracking Down on Traffic Violations: A New Era of Road Safety

Over the past three months, 167 driving licenses have been suspended for drunk driving, while 52 school buses and 233 overloaded vehicles received challans. These actions are part of strict road safety measures to prevent accidents and streamline traffic, as discussed in a recent District Road Safety Committee meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 27-02-2026 01:07 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 01:07 IST
Cracking Down on Traffic Violations: A New Era of Road Safety
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive crackdown, authorities have suspended 167 driving licenses for drunk driving over the past three months, officials announced on Thursday.

In addition, 52 school buses received challans for unsafe driving practices, while 233 overloaded vehicles faced financial penalties this month as part of stringent road safety initiatives.

The measures were highlighted in a District Road Safety Committee meeting, underlining efforts to curb accidents and enhance traffic organization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empresas Copec: Surging Profits and Strategic Expansion

Empresas Copec: Surging Profits and Strategic Expansion

 Global
2
USITC Investigates Impact of Revoking China's Trade Status

USITC Investigates Impact of Revoking China's Trade Status

 Global
3
IRS Taxpayer Data Breach Sparks Legal Battle

IRS Taxpayer Data Breach Sparks Legal Battle

 United States
4
Historic Trade Bloc: Mercosur's Breakthrough Deal Ratified by Uruguay and Argentina

Historic Trade Bloc: Mercosur's Breakthrough Deal Ratified by Uruguay and Ar...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026