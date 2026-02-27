Cracking Down on Traffic Violations: A New Era of Road Safety
Over the past three months, 167 driving licenses have been suspended for drunk driving, while 52 school buses and 233 overloaded vehicles received challans. These actions are part of strict road safety measures to prevent accidents and streamline traffic, as discussed in a recent District Road Safety Committee meeting.
Gurugram
In a decisive crackdown, authorities have suspended 167 driving licenses for drunk driving over the past three months, officials announced on Thursday.
In addition, 52 school buses received challans for unsafe driving practices, while 233 overloaded vehicles faced financial penalties this month as part of stringent road safety initiatives.
The measures were highlighted in a District Road Safety Committee meeting, underlining efforts to curb accidents and enhance traffic organization.
