Premier League to Launch Streaming Service in Singapore
The English Premier League, the world’s most popular club football competition, is set to launch its direct-to-consumer streaming service in Singapore this year, with potential expansion plans to other countries. The Premier League did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
The English Premier League is preparing to introduce a direct-to-consumer streaming service in Singapore, according to a Thursday report by the Financial Times. This move marks a significant shift in how the world's most popular football league delivers its content to international audiences.
The new streaming service is set to launch later this year and could potentially expand to other countries, offering fans unprecedented access to Premier League matches and content.
The Premier League has yet to comment on these developments, leaving speculations open about the possible global reach and impact of this strategic expansion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
