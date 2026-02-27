Left Menu

Netflix Bows Out of Warner Bros Bidding War

Netflix has decided not to increase its offer for Warner Bros Discovery after Warner Bros deemed Paramount Skydance's proposal superior. This decision led to a 10% increase in Netflix's shares in extended trading. Netflix stated that matching the new offer was not financially attractive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 04:36 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 04:36 IST
Netflix Bows Out of Warner Bros Bidding War
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Netflix announced on Thursday that it will not raise its bid for Warner Bros Discovery. The Hollywood studio has considered Paramount Skydance's updated $31-a-share offer superior to Netflix's proposal.

Following this announcement, Netflix's shares surged 10% in extended trading.

In a statement, Netflix reiterated its disciplined approach, stating, "At the price required to match Paramount Skydance's latest offer, the deal is no longer financially attractive, so we are declining to match the Paramount Skydance bid."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Anthropic in Standoff with Pentagon Over AI Safeguards

Anthropic in Standoff with Pentagon Over AI Safeguards

 Global
2
Escalation of Violence in Gaza Amid Fragile Ceasefire

Escalation of Violence in Gaza Amid Fragile Ceasefire

 Global
3
OpenAI Pledges Closer Ties with Canadian Authorities Post-Tragedy

OpenAI Pledges Closer Ties with Canadian Authorities Post-Tragedy

 Global
4
Venezuelan Oil Deal Shakeup: Maduro-Era Contracts Under Review

Venezuelan Oil Deal Shakeup: Maduro-Era Contracts Under Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026