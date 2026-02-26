Left Menu

Romanian Fighter Jets Scramble Amid Airspace Breach

Romania scrambled fighter jets after a drone breached its airspace during a Russian attack on Ukrainian infrastructure near the border. This marks the second such incident in two days, highlighting the ongoing tensions as Russia targets Ukraine's ports along the Danube.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bucharest | Updated: 26-02-2026 23:35 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 23:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Romania

Romania was forced to scramble its fighter jets on Thursday following a drone incursion into its national airspace during a Russian assault on Ukrainian infrastructure near the border, according to the defense ministry.

This incident marks the second breach in Romania's airspace in as many days, underscoring the tense situation along its border.

As a member of the European Union and NATO, Romania shares a 650-kilometer (400-mile) land border with Ukraine and has faced repeated instances of drones and debris entering its territory since Russia initiated attacks on Kyiv's ports across the Danube.

(With inputs from agencies.)

