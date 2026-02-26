Romanian Fighter Jets Scramble Amid Airspace Breach

Romania was forced to scramble its fighter jets on Thursday following a drone incursion into its national airspace during a Russian assault on Ukrainian infrastructure near the border, according to the defense ministry.

This incident marks the second breach in Romania's airspace in as many days, underscoring the tense situation along its border.

As a member of the European Union and NATO, Romania shares a 650-kilometer (400-mile) land border with Ukraine and has faced repeated instances of drones and debris entering its territory since Russia initiated attacks on Kyiv's ports across the Danube.

(With inputs from agencies.)