Vin Diesel Lauds 'Sinners' as Record-Breaking Oscar Contender

Vin Diesel has hailed Ryan Coogler's film 'Sinners' as a remarkable work, highlighted by 16 Oscar nominations. Praising its cultural depth, Diesel reflects on this historical milestone for filmmakers of color. 'Sinners,' featuring Michael B Jordan, sets a chilling narrative with a twist of historical horror.

Vin Diesel has applauded Ryan Coogler's period horror drama 'Sinners,' describing it as a significant cinematic achievement. The film, set in 1932 Mississippi, follows twins portrayed by Michael B Jordan who encounter vampires while opening a juke joint. The narrative's cultural richness has earned it a record 16 Academy Award nominations.

Diesel expressed admiration for Coogler's storytelling, noting the impact on the Oscars stage, where filmmakers of color continue to break records. He highlighted 'Sinners' as a profound story rewritten in cinematic history, reminiscent of Sidney Poitier's groundbreaking achievements.

Born in Oakland, Coogler's work resonates with Diesel, who shares a connection through being a twin. The 'Fast and Furious' star commended Coogler's dedication to fair compensation and ownership deals, emphasizing 'Sinners' as a standout film of the year. The Oscars will be held on March 16.

