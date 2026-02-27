South Korea Opens Google Maps: A New Era of Digital Mapping
South Korea has approved the export of high-precision map data to overseas servers, enabling proper functionality of Google Maps in the country. This decision imposes strict security measures, impacting local companies like Naver and Kakao, and raises concerns about market control and national security.
South Korea has reversed its long-standing policy, approving the export of detailed map data to overseas servers, thereby facilitating the proper functionality of Google Maps within the country. This historic decision requires stringent security measures to protect military and sensitive sites, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.
While the move is set to impact local digital mapping giants like Naver and Kakao, it has been well-received by U.S. tech companies, specifically Google, which has lobbied for this change for years. Google Vice President Cris Turner expressed enthusiasm for the decision and emphasized collaboration with South Korean officials moving forward.
Experts raise concerns about potential market monopolization and its implications for national security. Choi Jin-mu of Kyung Hee University warns that a weakened local market could lead to increased dependency on foreign mapping services, potentially affecting various sectors including logistics and government GIS systems.
