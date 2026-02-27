China's Diplomatic Moves Amid Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Tensions

China has voiced its deep concern regarding the rising tensions along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, as confirmed by the country's foreign ministry on Friday. Recent clashes between Pakistani and Afghan forces were sparked by the Taliban's retaliatory strikes on Pakistani installations, escalating the conflict.

At a routine press briefing, Mao Ning, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, addressed the situation, highlighting China's ongoing efforts to mediate through its established diplomatic channels. These efforts underscore China's strategic interest in stabilizing the region.

Mao Ning affirmed China's readiness to assume a constructive role in de-escalating this volatile situation, demonstrating its influence and commitment to regional peace. These developments mark China's proactive stance in international diplomacy, particularly in South Asia.