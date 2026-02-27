EIB, OeHT Launch €100M Boost for Austrian Tourism SMEs

Austrian tourism businesses, including family-run hotels, will gain access to up to €100 million in favourable financing under a new agreement between the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Austrian Hotel and Tourism Bank (OeHT).

The EIB will provide €50 million in financing to OeHT, which will match the amount, doubling the available funding under Austria’s Federal Commercial Tourism Promotion Scheme administered by OeHT on behalf of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs, Energy and Tourism (BMWET).

Strengthening a Key Economic Pillar

Tourism accounts directly and indirectly for around 14% of Austria’s gross domestic product and supports approximately 678,000 jobs nationwide.

The financing aims to strengthen the competitiveness and sustainability of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the sector at a time of tighter credit conditions and rising energy and labour costs.

Austria’s tourism industry recorded a strong performance in 2025, with more than 157 million overnight stays, and is reporting continued growth during the current winter season.

Focus on Sustainability and Modernisation

Of the €100 million total, 30% will be earmarked for climate-related investments, including:

Energy-efficiency upgrades

Sustainable building renovations

Low-carbon operational improvements

The financing will also include an interest rate rebate, reducing borrowing costs for eligible businesses.

“This agreement makes it easier for SMEs to access capital,” said EIB Vice-President Karl Nehammer. “Through partnerships like this, we help businesses invest in quality, modernization and sustainability — thereby safeguarding value creation across all regions of Austria.”

Supporting Family-Run Hotels and Regional Economies

The initiative is expected to benefit hundreds of tourism operators, particularly smaller and family-owned establishments that form the backbone of Austria’s hospitality sector.

OeHT Managing Director Matthias Matzer highlighted the strategic importance of the agreement.

“This enables us to support hundreds of businesses with investments that might otherwise have been postponed,” he said. “For us, sustainability is not a buzzword but a clear mandate for the future of tourism.”

State Secretary for Tourism Elisabeth Zehetner stressed the broader economic impact.

“The OeHT ensures through subsidized financing that the strategic objectives of tourism policy reach the operational level,” she said. “These supported investments are significant not only for tourism, but also for regional value creation and Austria as a business location as a whole.”

Building on Three Decades of Cooperation

The new financing package builds on 30 years of collaboration between the EIB and OeHT aimed at strengthening Austria’s tourism industry.

By combining favourable lending terms with a sustainability focus, the programme seeks to reinforce one of Austria’s most important economic sectors while accelerating its transition toward greener, more resilient operations.