Resolution Reached: Dyson Factory Workers Settle Forced Labor Lawsuit

In a significant legal resolution, two dozen migrant workers have settled their lawsuit against British vacuum giant Dyson and a Malaysian subsidiary. The workers, hailing from Nepal and Bangladesh, accused the company of forced labor and abusive work conditions.

The lawsuit, filed in London's High Court, alleged illegal wage deductions and harsh treatment for failing onerous targets. Dyson, whose Malaysian subsidiary had severed ties with ATA in 2021, denied the claims throughout the proceedings.

The settlement was achieved without any admission of liability, reflecting the financial realities of prolonged litigation and the strategic benefits of reaching an agreement. The workers were employed by a third-party supplier, ATA Industrial, highlighting complexities in labor supply chains.

