Tragedy on the Tracks: Migrant Workers Fatally Struck by Train

In a tragic incident, two migrant labourers lost their lives when they were struck by a train near Mukerian town, police confirmed on Wednesday.

The fatal collision happened on Tuesday night at the Alipur railway level crossing, approximately six kilometres from Mukerian, along the Jalandhar-Pathankot railway track.

Mukerian railway police post's Assistant Sub-Inspector Malkeet Singh Bajwa stated the victims, Chandan Paswan and Rajan Rishi, both from Bihar, were crossing the tracks after dark when a train hit them. The remains are at the Civil Hospital, awaiting postmortem, and the next of kin have been alerted.