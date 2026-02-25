Tragedy on the Tracks: Migrant Workers Fatally Struck by Train
Two migrant workers, Chandan Paswan and Rajan Rishi, were fatally hit by a train near Mukerian town on the Jalandhar-Pathankot railway track. The incident took place at the Alipur railway level crossing. The families have been notified, and the bodies are at the Civil Hospital for postmortem.
In a tragic incident, two migrant labourers lost their lives when they were struck by a train near Mukerian town, police confirmed on Wednesday.
The fatal collision happened on Tuesday night at the Alipur railway level crossing, approximately six kilometres from Mukerian, along the Jalandhar-Pathankot railway track.
Mukerian railway police post's Assistant Sub-Inspector Malkeet Singh Bajwa stated the victims, Chandan Paswan and Rajan Rishi, both from Bihar, were crossing the tracks after dark when a train hit them. The remains are at the Civil Hospital, awaiting postmortem, and the next of kin have been alerted.