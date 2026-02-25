Left Menu

Tragedy on the Tracks: Migrant Workers Fatally Struck by Train

Two migrant workers, Chandan Paswan and Rajan Rishi, were fatally hit by a train near Mukerian town on the Jalandhar-Pathankot railway track. The incident took place at the Alipur railway level crossing. The families have been notified, and the bodies are at the Civil Hospital for postmortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 25-02-2026 15:43 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 15:43 IST
In a tragic incident, two migrant labourers lost their lives when they were struck by a train near Mukerian town, police confirmed on Wednesday.

The fatal collision happened on Tuesday night at the Alipur railway level crossing, approximately six kilometres from Mukerian, along the Jalandhar-Pathankot railway track.

Mukerian railway police post's Assistant Sub-Inspector Malkeet Singh Bajwa stated the victims, Chandan Paswan and Rajan Rishi, both from Bihar, were crossing the tracks after dark when a train hit them. The remains are at the Civil Hospital, awaiting postmortem, and the next of kin have been alerted.

