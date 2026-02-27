Germany's unemployment figures continue to hover above three million despite a marginal decline, labor office data revealed on Friday. Years of economic stagnation have strained the jobs market, posing a challenge for Chancellor Friedrich Merz's government, which seeks to revitalize growth amid state elections this year.

Labor office statistics reported 3.07 million unemployed individuals, reflecting a slight monthly decrease but an annual rise of 81,000. Seasonally adjusted numbers indicated an increase of 1,000 to 2.977 million in February, meeting economic forecasts.

Friedrich Merz's ambitious infrastructure and defense spending plans are yet to show effects, complicating recovery efforts. Economic indicators on Friday illustrated inflation rates below 2% in several German states and slow real wage recovery, remaining below pre-pandemic standards.

