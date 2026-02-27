Britain Withdraws Staff and Shuts Embassy in Iran Amid Tensions

In a significant move, Britain announced on Friday the temporary withdrawal of its staff from Iran, closing its embassy due to escalating security concerns in the region.

Following U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech, where he hinted at potential military intervention in Iran, diplomatic tensions have risen. Trump emphasized his preference for a diplomatic solution but firmly stated he wouldn't allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons.

A government spokesperson confirmed the closure, stating that the British Embassy in Tehran would operate remotely. The Foreign Office admitted that its capacity to assist British nationals in Iran is now extremely limited, with no in-person consular services available, even during emergencies.