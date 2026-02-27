Germany's Inflation Eases Amid Economic Challenges

In a surprising turn, Germany's inflation rate eased to 2% in February, according to provisional data released Friday. The drop, driven by decreasing energy costs, follows a broader trend of slower price growth across the euro zone.

While core inflation excluding food and energy stayed at 2.5%, analysts had expected the rate to remain at January's 2.1% level. Ulrich Kater, chief economist at DekaBank, attributed the slowdown to favorable energy prices and a strong euro against the U.S. dollar.

Despite the drop in inflation, Germany's labor market continues to struggle, with unemployment figures lingering above the 3 million mark. Chancellor Friedrich Merz's government aims to boost growth through increased infrastructure and defense spending. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank maintains a course aimed at sustaining a 2% inflation rate, as the euro zone's own inflation fell to a 16-month low of 1.7% in January.