SriLankan Airlines Expands Reach with New Ahmedabad Route

SriLankan Airlines is poised to enhance its foothold in the Indian market by initiating direct flights between Colombo and Ahmedabad within three months. Currently operating 89 weekly flights to nine Indian cities, the airline aims to make Ahmedabad its tenth Indian destination.

The airline's Head of Commercial, Dimuthu Tennakoon, emphasized India's significance, accounting for nearly 40% of the carrier's annual traffic. Tennakoon revealed plans for four weekly flights to Ahmedabad, bringing the total to 93 weekly services across ten Indian cities.

Meanwhile, talks are underway to deepen their codeshare partnership with Air India, which would offer seamless travel options for passengers. Diverse connections from India to global destinations are also facilitated through both direct and codeshare services.

