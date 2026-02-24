SriLankan Airlines Expands Reach with New Ahmedabad Route
SriLankan Airlines plans to launch direct flights between Colombo and Ahmedabad, aiming to boost its Indian presence. With a projected 93 weekly flights to ten Indian cities, including the new addition, the airline seeks to enhance passenger traffic by 12% and strengthen ties with Air India.
SriLankan Airlines is poised to enhance its foothold in the Indian market by initiating direct flights between Colombo and Ahmedabad within three months. Currently operating 89 weekly flights to nine Indian cities, the airline aims to make Ahmedabad its tenth Indian destination.
The airline's Head of Commercial, Dimuthu Tennakoon, emphasized India's significance, accounting for nearly 40% of the carrier's annual traffic. Tennakoon revealed plans for four weekly flights to Ahmedabad, bringing the total to 93 weekly services across ten Indian cities.
Meanwhile, talks are underway to deepen their codeshare partnership with Air India, which would offer seamless travel options for passengers. Diverse connections from India to global destinations are also facilitated through both direct and codeshare services.
(With inputs from agencies.)
