Political Drama Unfolds: Kapil Mishra vs. Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra accused former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal of theatrics following court relief in an excise case. Despite court questions, Mishra criticized Kejriwal's past actions. Mishra alleged policy withdrawal and accused the AAP leaders of misconduct. The case's conclusion awaits, impacting AAP's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2026 19:21 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 19:21 IST
Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra publicly criticized former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for what he described as theatrics following a court ruling in an excise policy case. Mishra expressed that the citizens of Delhi recognize the true narrative behind the controversy.

At a press conference, Mishra drew parallels between Kejriwal's past behaviors in power, highlighting that despite serious queries from India's highest courts, Kejriwal persists in promoting an image of truth. Mishra pointed out inconsistencies such as the withdrawal of the excise policy amid scrutiny.

Mishra further alleged that Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia destroyed evidence and increased the commission for liquor wholesalers. He emphasized the importance of the people's verdict, noting that voters did not re-elect the AAP government. The ultimate judgment in court remains pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

