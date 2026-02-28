Political Firestorm: Allegations of Chief Minister's Role in Summit Protest
BJP MLA Randhir Sharma has accused Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, of orchestrating a shirtless protest at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi. The protest, conducted by Youth Congress workers, led to tension between Delhi and Himachal police, prompting calls for a central investigation.
- Country:
- India
In a heated press conference, Himachal Pradesh BJP MLA Randhir Sharma alleged that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu masterminded a controversial protest at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi, labeling it as 'irresponsible' and 'anti-national'.
The protest involved Youth Congress workers revealing anti-government slogans, leading to a dramatic police standoff between Delhi and Himachal Pradesh that ended with the arrest of three protesters.
Sharma has called for a central agency to investigate the role of the chief minister's office, amid claims that the Himachal government obstructed Delhi police efforts to apprehend the accused.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Unfolds: 'The Kerala Story 2' Sparks Protests and Low Ticket Sales
Mass Protests in Greece Demand Justice for Train Crash Victims
Midnight Bail: Indian Youth Congress Leader Udai Bhanu Chib Released Amid Intense Legal Battle
Air India Express Turmoil Leads to Protest at Kempegowda Airport
Justice Prevails: Uday Bhanu Chib Granted Bail in Protest Case