Political Firestorm: Allegations of Chief Minister's Role in Summit Protest

In a heated press conference, Himachal Pradesh BJP MLA Randhir Sharma alleged that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu masterminded a controversial protest at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi, labeling it as 'irresponsible' and 'anti-national'.

The protest involved Youth Congress workers revealing anti-government slogans, leading to a dramatic police standoff between Delhi and Himachal Pradesh that ended with the arrest of three protesters.

Sharma has called for a central agency to investigate the role of the chief minister's office, amid claims that the Himachal government obstructed Delhi police efforts to apprehend the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)