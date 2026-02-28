Left Menu

Political Firestorm: Allegations of Chief Minister's Role in Summit Protest

BJP MLA Randhir Sharma has accused Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, of orchestrating a shirtless protest at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi. The protest, conducted by Youth Congress workers, led to tension between Delhi and Himachal police, prompting calls for a central investigation.

In a heated press conference, Himachal Pradesh BJP MLA Randhir Sharma alleged that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu masterminded a controversial protest at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi, labeling it as 'irresponsible' and 'anti-national'.

The protest involved Youth Congress workers revealing anti-government slogans, leading to a dramatic police standoff between Delhi and Himachal Pradesh that ended with the arrest of three protesters.

Sharma has called for a central agency to investigate the role of the chief minister's office, amid claims that the Himachal government obstructed Delhi police efforts to apprehend the accused.

