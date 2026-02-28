India Emerges as Global Semiconductor Hub with Micron's Sanand Facility

India has unveiled a key milestone in its journey towards technological leadership with the inauguration of Micron's Semiconductor Assembly, Test, and Packaging (ATMP) facility in Sanand, Gujarat. Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, emphasized the foundational role of the semiconductor industry, crucial for devices from cameras to mobiles.

Speaking at the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi heralded the facility as a pivotal step in cementing India's position in the global semiconductor value chain. He stated that the facility's commercial production will enhance India's contribution to the global supply chain, particularly as the world transitions into the AI century.

This collaboration with the United States, referred to as the Pax Silica initiative, underscores a shared commitment to secure supply chains for critical technologies. India's semiconductor project, launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, is now flourishing, with the Sanand facility poised to meet global demands in AI and high-performance computing.

(With inputs from agencies.)