Left Menu

India Emerges as Global Semiconductor Hub with Micron's Sanand Facility

India marks a significant advancement in semiconductor manufacturing with the inauguration of Micron's ATMP facility in Sanand, Gujarat. This development strengthens India's position in the global semiconductor value chain, driving technological leadership with robust collaboration between the U.S. and India amidst the AI revolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 19:20 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 19:20 IST
India Emerges as Global Semiconductor Hub with Micron's Sanand Facility
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has unveiled a key milestone in its journey towards technological leadership with the inauguration of Micron's Semiconductor Assembly, Test, and Packaging (ATMP) facility in Sanand, Gujarat. Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, emphasized the foundational role of the semiconductor industry, crucial for devices from cameras to mobiles.

Speaking at the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi heralded the facility as a pivotal step in cementing India's position in the global semiconductor value chain. He stated that the facility's commercial production will enhance India's contribution to the global supply chain, particularly as the world transitions into the AI century.

This collaboration with the United States, referred to as the Pax Silica initiative, underscores a shared commitment to secure supply chains for critical technologies. India's semiconductor project, launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, is now flourishing, with the Sanand facility poised to meet global demands in AI and high-performance computing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Transformative Education at St Berchmans: A Century of Nation-Building

Transformative Education at St Berchmans: A Century of Nation-Building

 India
2
Airspace Restrictions Disrupt Flights at Mangaluru and Bengaluru Airports

Airspace Restrictions Disrupt Flights at Mangaluru and Bengaluru Airports

 India
3
Tragic Plane Crash Prompts Urgent Aviation Safety Measures

Tragic Plane Crash Prompts Urgent Aviation Safety Measures

 India
4
Rai and Yellamaraju Shine Amidst Smotherman's Lead at Cognizant Classic

Rai and Yellamaraju Shine Amidst Smotherman's Lead at Cognizant Classic

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026