ICC Navigates Travel Disruptions Amidst Global Tensions

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is actively addressing travel disruptions faced by players and officials returning from the T20 World Cup. The disruption follows US and Israeli military action in Iran, causing significant airspace closures in the Gulf region.

The tournament, which attracted 20 teams, is concluding soon, with co-hosts India among the six remaining. The ICC prioritizes safety and has mobilized logistics, travel, and security teams to facilitate safe departures amid these challenges.

With key transit points blocked, such as Dubai, the ICC is working with airlines to secure new routes via European and Asian hubs. A dedicated Travel Support Desk is providing real-time advisories, ensuring all stakeholders are fully informed as events unfold.

