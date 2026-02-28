Left Menu

ICC Navigates Travel Disruptions Amidst Global Tensions

The ICC is working tirelessly to ensure safe travel for players and officials affected by Gulf airspace disruptions due to US strikes on Iran, during the ongoing T20 World Cup. Efforts include finding alternative flight routes and providing real-time updates on the evolving situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 28-02-2026 19:20 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 19:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is actively addressing travel disruptions faced by players and officials returning from the T20 World Cup. The disruption follows US and Israeli military action in Iran, causing significant airspace closures in the Gulf region.

The tournament, which attracted 20 teams, is concluding soon, with co-hosts India among the six remaining. The ICC prioritizes safety and has mobilized logistics, travel, and security teams to facilitate safe departures amid these challenges.

With key transit points blocked, such as Dubai, the ICC is working with airlines to secure new routes via European and Asian hubs. A dedicated Travel Support Desk is providing real-time advisories, ensuring all stakeholders are fully informed as events unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

