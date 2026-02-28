Europe's United Front Against Iranian Aggression
Germany, France, and Britain have jointly condemned Iranian military strikes in the region, urging for a halt to such actions. Leaders from the three countries emphasized their commitment to regional stability and civilian protection, calling for renewed diplomatic negotiations to address the conflict.
- Germany
Germany, France, and Britain issued a stern condemnation of Iranian military aggression in the region on Saturday. The trio of European powers called for Iran to immediately cease indiscriminate military strikes.
French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer released a joint statement emphasizing their dedication to maintaining regional stability and safeguarding civilian lives.
The leaders expressed a strong desire to see a resumption of diplomatic negotiations, aiming to defuse tensions and restore peace in the affected areas.
