Sky Standstill: Mangaluru Flights Grounded Amid Airspace Closures

Mangaluru International Airport experienced significant disruptions on Saturday as escalating regional tensions prompted temporary closures of airspace across parts of West Asia, including Iran. This led to a cascade of cancellations and modifications to flight routes, drastically impacting services to various Gulf destinations.

The airport issued a passenger advisory detailing the immediate impact, noting that multiple flights, including an Air India Express service to Dubai, were affected. The Air India Express flight returned shortly after departure, leading to a cancellation by 3 pm, with all passengers and crew safely deplaned. An IndiGo flight to Dubai also faced cancellation due to the constraints.

Authorities at the airport have urged passengers travelling to Gulf destinations such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Doha to verify the status of their flights with respective airlines, as more delays and cancellations remain possible. Major airlines, including Air India and IndiGo, continue to assess and reroute flights as necessary, indicating a cautious approach to navigating this evolving situation.