Sky Standstill: Mangaluru Flights Grounded Amid Airspace Closures

International flights at Mangaluru Airport faced disruptions due to temporary airspace closures in West Asia amid regional tensions. Countries like Iran, Iraq, and Israel imposed air traffic restrictions, affecting services to Gulf destinations. Major airlines are monitoring the situation, with some flights cancelled or rerouted to avoid affected areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 28-02-2026 19:20 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 19:20 IST
  Country:
  • India

Mangaluru International Airport experienced significant disruptions on Saturday as escalating regional tensions prompted temporary closures of airspace across parts of West Asia, including Iran. This led to a cascade of cancellations and modifications to flight routes, drastically impacting services to various Gulf destinations.

The airport issued a passenger advisory detailing the immediate impact, noting that multiple flights, including an Air India Express service to Dubai, were affected. The Air India Express flight returned shortly after departure, leading to a cancellation by 3 pm, with all passengers and crew safely deplaned. An IndiGo flight to Dubai also faced cancellation due to the constraints.

Authorities at the airport have urged passengers travelling to Gulf destinations such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Doha to verify the status of their flights with respective airlines, as more delays and cancellations remain possible. Major airlines, including Air India and IndiGo, continue to assess and reroute flights as necessary, indicating a cautious approach to navigating this evolving situation.

